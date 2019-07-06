BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCML. B. Riley started coverage on BayCom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BayCom by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 86,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

