Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.43 ($86.54).

BAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €62.56 ($72.74). 2,377,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1 year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

