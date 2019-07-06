Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLD. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

GOLD stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of -0.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

