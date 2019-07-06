Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.14 ($4.08).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.38) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe sold 150,000 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £402,000 ($525,284.20).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

