Barclays Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WH. Bank of America began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

WH opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $251,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,975 shares of company stock worth $5,323,927 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 678.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

