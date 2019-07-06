Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

BMRC opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $578.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $107,481.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,718.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $25,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $251,505. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

