Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Balchem reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

BCPC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.14. Balchem has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

