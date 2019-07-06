Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXNX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.83. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Geoff Pardo sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $64,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $374,060.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,040 shares of company stock worth $832,724 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,015,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

