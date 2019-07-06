Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUTO. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 494 ($6.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 552.80 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 576.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

