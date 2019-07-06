Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.86. 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,075,457. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$5.29 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of -39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Allan John Cleiren sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,120 shares in the company, valued at C$619,574.40.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.