AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Main First Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of AZN opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

