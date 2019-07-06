ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

APNHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

APNHY stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

