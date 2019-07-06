Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.05 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

ASNA opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.