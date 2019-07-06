Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $885.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

