Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $883.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,730,000 after purchasing an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 254,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 830,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

