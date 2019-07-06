Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlington Asset Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $195.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arlington Asset Investment has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $10.55.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 472.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

