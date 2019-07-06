AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

APPF opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,475. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

