Analyzing ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Woori Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WF)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Woori Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 3.19 $8.58 million N/A N/A Woori Financial Group $10.06 billion 0.79 $1.83 billion $7.63 4.66

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Woori Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Woori Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.79% 13.59% 1.31% Woori Financial Group 17.69% 9.33% 0.61%

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Woori Financial Group pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woori Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Woori Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ST BK CORP/SH SH beats Woori Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

