Analyzing Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and LivaNova (OTCMKTS:LIVN)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 8.87, meaning that its share price is 787% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magna-Lab and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 3 0 2.50

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $106.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -3,555.56% LivaNova -19.64% 9.38% 5.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna-Lab and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A LivaNova $1.11 billion 3.24 -$189.40 million $3.17 22.94

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Magna-Lab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

