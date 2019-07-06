Analysts Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT at $37.75

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 264,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

