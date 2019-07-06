Analysts Set Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Target Price at $6.67

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 646,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 20.43% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

