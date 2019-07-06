Analysts Set Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Target Price at $7.68

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.68 ($8.93).

Several analysts have commented on KCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of KCO traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €5.08 ($5.90). 585,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.98. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.59 ($5.34) and a 52 week high of €10.49 ($12.20). The stock has a market cap of $506.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

