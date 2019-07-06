Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.72 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. Covanta’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $114,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $784,382.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,087.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Covanta by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $38,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 832,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA remained flat at $$18.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 373,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,442. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62. Covanta has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.