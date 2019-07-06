Analysts Anticipate Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Wendys posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,532 shares of company stock worth $12,859,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 105,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. 1,187,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,363. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

