Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.29. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $608.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.67 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 4.77%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,593. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,102,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 53,288.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.