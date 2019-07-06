Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.50. International Game Technology also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 1,329,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

