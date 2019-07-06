Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

