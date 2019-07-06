Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

