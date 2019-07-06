American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Superconductor had a net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,374 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

