American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

American National Insurance stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.69. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.21 and a 52-week high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American National Insurance by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

