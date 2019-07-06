Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ARLP opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 931.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 157,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

