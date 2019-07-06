All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) and Acorn International (OTCMKTS:ATV) Head to Head Contrast

All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares All-American Sportpark and Acorn International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Acorn International $28.44 million 2.50 $31.13 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Acorn International pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. All-American Sportpark does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for All-American Sportpark and Acorn International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

All-American Sportpark has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares All-American Sportpark and Acorn International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -783.00% Acorn International 112.41% 50.82% 42.09%

Summary

Acorn International beats All-American Sportpark on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All-American Sportpark

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

