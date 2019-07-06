Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.30. 12,614,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,442,036. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

