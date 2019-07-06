Alar Soever Sells 200,000 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,089,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,128.03.

Shares of WM stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $181.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

