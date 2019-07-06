Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

