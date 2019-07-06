Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Insider Sells $292,656.62 in Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $292,656.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Aaron’s by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

