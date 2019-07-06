Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Insider Sells $292,656.62 in Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $292,656.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,368.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
AAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Aaron’s by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
