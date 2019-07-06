8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $797,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

