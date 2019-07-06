888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 218.33 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.10) on Tuesday. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.60 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $590.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.10.

In related news, insider Itai Frieberger sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £3,040,000 ($3,972,298.45).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

