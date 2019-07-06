58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.
NYSE WUBA opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. 58.com has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,848,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,802,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,321,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 133,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,696,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 979,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
