58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE WUBA opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. 58.com has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. 58.com had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,848,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184,374 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,802,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,321,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 133,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,696,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 979,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.