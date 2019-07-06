$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $5.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $21.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,026,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Lear by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 584,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 291,264 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $135.03. 321,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $192.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

