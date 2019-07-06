$170.61 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $170.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.70 million and the lowest is $169.72 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $173.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $687.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.58 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.29 million, with estimates ranging from $693.43 million to $728.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $168.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

HTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 1,323,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,993. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,594,000 after acquiring an additional 460,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,510,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,809,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,922,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

