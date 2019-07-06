$10.76 Million in Sales Expected for Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will post sales of $10.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.65 million. Garrison Capital reported sales of $9.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full year sales of $43.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.73 million to $43.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.92 million to $45.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities dropped their target price on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garrison Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GARS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Garrison Capital by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GARS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.95. 13,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,721. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Garrison Capital has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.09%.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

