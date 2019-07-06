$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.65. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. 2,046,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,835. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2,128.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,973,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,443,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,423,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,639,000 after acquiring an additional 626,479 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

