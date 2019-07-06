$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 270,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,017. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,120,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $15,103,956.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,883,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,477 shares of company stock worth $21,843,351. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after acquiring an additional 313,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 289,140 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,271,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,203 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,121,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

