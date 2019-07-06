$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 768,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,017. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,715 shares of company stock worth $2,923,953 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

