$0.63 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.88. 842,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,681. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

