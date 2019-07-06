$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 189,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 80,157 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

