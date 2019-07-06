-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Matinas Biopharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matinas Biopharma.

Get Matinas Biopharma alerts:

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of MTNB remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 490,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,595. Matinas Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.