$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In other GoPro news, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,280.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,723,544 shares of company stock worth $22,623,289 over the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $853.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

