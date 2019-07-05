ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.