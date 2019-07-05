Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.24 Million

Analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will announce $645.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.70 million and the lowest is $637.60 million. Zayo Group posted sales of $657.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.98 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 1,182,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $21,476,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,887. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zayo Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zayo Group by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Zayo Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the first quarter worth $913,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

